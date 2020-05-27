Maine officials have weeded out thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims as the U.S. confronts a wave of false benefit applications fueled by stolen personal information.
The Maine Department of Labor said Wednesday that it has identified and cancelled 2,200 false claims filed illegally with purloined identities. The total amount paid out to scammers filing fraudulent claims is still under investigation, the department said.
Millions of dollars in benefits payments could have been made in response to illegal claims based on the experience of other states, the department said.
“While fraud is not new or unique, organized criminals across the nation are now targeting unemployment programs expanded during the pandemic in unprecedented ways,” Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the department said it was pausing benefits payments for two days so it could remove false claims, and that it would reinstate the usual 10- to 14-day processing period for initial claims, which had been shortened to seven says in response to high demand prompted by the pandemic.
The department said it is is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to find illegal claims and prosecute offenders. The U.S. Secret Service warned this month in a memo that international criminal groups were targeting state unemployment offices.
About 1,000 reports of potential unemployment claims fraud are currently under investigation, the department said.
Victims of unemployment claims fraud and identity theft will not have to repay illegally obtained benefits payments and will still be able to apply for benefits if they lose their job, it said.
If someone believes a false claim has been filed in their name, they should report it to the department at maine.gov/unemployment/idtheft/ and take precautions to protect their identity, the department said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham passes pot ordinances after year of debate
-
Varsity Maine
Track and field: Longtime rivals and friends still pushing each other
-
American Journal
City eases way for restaurants to reopen outside
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough Town Hall opens for business
-
Business
SeaWorld, Disney plan to reopen Florida parks in June, July
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.