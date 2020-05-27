Emily Peng, daughter of Cheng Peng, Yun Zhong, is class valedictorian. She was a flutist in the marching band, an avid mathlete on the math team, and a member of the French Club and Cornhole Club. Her awards and recognitions include: Best marcher award/section leader in marching band, Society of Women Engineers Certificate of Merit and Silver Key in Scholastic Art and Writing Awards (Poetry). She is planning to study physics or engineering at Yale University.

Thomas DiPhilippo, son of Kathy DiPhilippo and Ed DiPhilippo, is class salutatorian. Awards and recognition: Excellence in AP Chemistry, Excellence in AP Statistics, Excellence in Honors Precalculus, Excellence in French, Harvard University Book Award, Reach Award – Maine State Science Fair 2020. Extracurricular activities: Cross country, indoor and outdoor track, Math Team, French Club, National Honor Society, chemistry. Volunteer/Outside Activities: South Portland High School Historical Society volunteer, hiking, biking. Work/Other information: Has a popular You Tube channel: “Tom’s Lab.” Post High School Plans: Attending University of New Hampshire, chemistry major.

Anna Folley, is daughter of Teresa Folley and Andrew Folley. Extracurricular activities: Soccer, indoor and outdoor track (outdoor track captain), class treasurer, executive board member, Interact, president, National Honor Society, leadership member, SoPo Unite. Hobbies/Interests/Community Service: Volunteer, South Portland Adult Ed classes, baking, loves the outdoors and outdoor adventures, avid runner, kayaking, hiking, playing with her two dogs. Awards and Honors: RYLA, Excellence in Spanish, Brown Book Award, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, SMAA Citizenship Award, SMAA Student Athlete Summit Attendee. Post High School Plans: Attending University of Maine studying biomedical engineering, plans for continuation of track career. Of Interest: Two younger brothers, Drew (15) and Luke (10), Considering attending medical school after obtaining undergraduate degree

Oscar Sullivan, son of Koren and Skip Sullivan. Awards and Recognitions: French World Language Honor Society, QuestBridge College Prep Scholar, outdoor track Coaches Award, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medalist, QuestBridge National College match finalist. Extracurricular: Cross country, track and field (senior captain), Match Team, AP Chemistry Lab assistant, Maine Medical Center NextGen Researchers Program, French Club, volunteering, Interact Club, Boy Scout through sophomore year. Interesting info: Cooking as a hobby (admittedly pretty good at it!). Post High School Plans: Studying biochemistry at Tufts University with a pre-health focus.

Aileen Campbell, daughter of Christine and Bill Campbell. Awards/Recognition: National Honors Society, World Language Honors Society. Extracurricular activities: Math Team, Spanish Club, Interact, National Honor Society. Volunteer/Outside Activities: Volunteer in 5th grade classroom at Dyer once a week, volunteer at Maine Medical Center through the Junior Volunteer Program, volunteer kindergarten and first grade Sunday School teacher at First Congregational Church. Of Interest: Works as Afterschool Program at Kaler Elementary, Summer camp counselor at South Portland’s Kindercamp. Post High School Plans: University of Southern Maine to study mathematics.

Grace Caselden, daughter of Donelle Caselden. Extracurricular Activities: Cross Country (4 year participation, 2 year captain), indoor track and outdoor track, French Club, GSTA, Teens with a Voice, Math Team, National Honor Society, teacher volunteer at church Sunday School with elementary school children, loves listening to the oldies music station, loves dogs. Awards and Honors: National Honor Society, Smith Book Award, All Academic athlete, Recognition in Art Award, French National Honor Society. Post High School Plans: Cardiff University, South Wales, journalism and English literature. Of Interest: Personal project is to publish a collection of poetry by the end of the school year.

Isabelle “Izzy” Chase, daughter of Lisa Chase. Extracurricular: Soccer, indoor/outdoor track, Interact Club, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, class vice president. Volunteer/Outside Activities: National Honor Society, photography, learning to speak Spanish, cooking and baking, art and jewelry crafting. Awards and Honors: Jim Dyer Award (track), World Language Honor Society, Maine Dirigo Girls State Award. Job Information: Photographer. Post High School Plans: Undecided.

Emily Dyer, daughter of Deb and Tom Dyer. Extracurricular: World Language Honor Society, National Honor Society, Phi Betta Kappa Award, Interact Club, Spanish Club (co-president for 2 years), Outing Club, Soccer (freshman year), Volunteer/Outside Activities, Competitive dance at the Encore Dance Company, plans to continue to pursue dance in college, volunteers with 5th graders at Brown Elementary. Job Information: Works at Brown School Aftercare Program. Post High School Plans: University of Rhode Island, business marketing major, possible minor in statistics.

Eric George, son of Jen and Tim George. Awards/Recognition: Charles Kahill Freshman World History Award, Sophomore English Award, All State Honors Jazz Band (piano), National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, All State Chorus (Tenor 1), Questbridge Scholar, Marching Band Member of the Year. Extracurricular: Jazz band, combo, ensemble, and choir, marching band, winter percussion, Scales of Males Acapella singing group, musical, Math Team, Trivia Team, Chess Club. Volunteer/Outside Activities: Ell Tutoring, church Sunday School teacher and fill-in pianist. Job Information: Janitor at Lighthouse School. Other Interesting Info: Has been learning ancient Greek and has tried to construct multiple languages, interested in fantasy world building in general and for games like Dungeons and Dragons, has two cats. Post High School Plans: To attend college for math and education to become a teacher and possibly pursue a master’s degree.

Keenan Jones, son of Kathy and Arthur Jones. Extracurricular: Football, lacrosse, Latin Club, Earth Club. Hobbies, Interests, Community Service: Music and playing the drums, volunteering for the Tri for A Cure Triathlon, assisting at youth football clinics and hoping to help the SPHS football program in the future. Awards and Honors: National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, All Conference football and academic teams, Cornell University Book Award, John Chapin AP U.S. History Award. Job Information: Cashier at Hannaford supermarket. Future Education/Career Plans: Study biomedical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a focus in prosthetics.

Tobias “Toby” Laber-Smith, son of Rebecca Laber-Smith, Charles Laber-Smith. Extracurricular: School musical, Scales of Males Acapella group (co-leader), president of Chamber Choir, Tri-M Music Honors Society (co vice president), Jazz Choir, Winter Percussion Ensemble (electric bass), Drama Club. Hobbies, Interests, Community Service: Game design, music theory, film and television. Awards and Honors: National Honors Ensemble Mixed Choir member, Bowdoin Book, 11th Grade English Department Award. Future Educational/Career Plans: Working in musical theater or anything involving music, dance and/or acting.

Amelia McNeil-Maddox, daughter of Cindy Maddox and Jackie McNeil. Awards/Recognition:, Excellence in Physics Award, Outstanding Vocal Music Award. Extracurricular: Musical, Drama Club, Chamber Singers, Jazz Choir. Volunteer/Outside Activities: Community theater (Mostly Portland Players), church. Post High School Plans: Elmhurst College, studying musical theater/theater education.

Annika Schmitt, daughter of Tim Schmitt and Joyce Fehl. Awards/Recognition: Top Scholar. Extracurricular: Drama Club, French Club, musical. Volunteer/Outside Activities: South Portland Public Library. Of Interest: Wrote, produced and directed and original musical with my friend called “Gen-Z.” Post High School Plans: Smith College.

Madison Strout, daughter of Clifford and Tammy Strout. Awards and Recognition: College of the Atlantic Book Award, All State Jazz Choir, District Honors Choir, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Society, Language Honor Society. Extracurricular: Marching Band, Jazz Band, Jazz Choir, Jazz Ensemble, musical, Math Team, Outing Club, Cornhole Club, tennis team. Volunteer/Outside Activities: Partners for World Health volunteer, Aftercare At Brown Elementary. Post High School Plans: Saint Anselm college majoring in behavioral neuroscience, will also pursue music by joining the choir and an acapella group.

Margaret “Maggie” Whitmore, daughter of Michele and Kevin Whitmore. Awards/Recognition: The George Eastman Young Leaders Award, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, All State Academic (basketball), All Conference Academic (basketball), Top Scholar. Extracurricular:, SoPo Unite Leadership Team, Interact Club, Latin Club, National Honor Society, varsity basketball. Volunteer/Outside Activities: Volunteer in 5th grade classroom weekly, volunteer and many basketball camps, community outreach/volunteer for the Interact Club. Work/Of Interest: Enjoys traveling and giving back to the community as much as possible. Post High School Plans: Bentley University, undecided business major, plans to continue her basketball career.

