SOUTH PORTLAND — Six volunteers organized through the South Portland Land Trust picked up more than 20 contractor-sized trash bags of garbage off of the island on Clarks Pond.

On May 23, the volunteers set out by either kayak or canoe to clean trash that a person had left on the island over the winter, said Richard Rottkov, president of the land trust.

Volunteers included Dan Hogan, David Wennberg, Richard Rottkov, Matt Lunt, Anne Carney and Jeff Woodbury, Rottkov said.

The project took a couple of hours, he said. The team decided in the future, the cleanup would be completed in the winter months.

While the island has no official name, project leader and land trust member Dan Hogan nicknamed it “Goose Island,” as he has seen a mother goose and baby geese on past cleanups, Rottkov said.

“It’s not far out,” he said, “definitely canoe-able.”

