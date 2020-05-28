Absentee ballot info
Absentee ballots are available for the July 14 state primary, special referendum election annual town election and the Maine School Administrative District 6 election of district directors.
“At this time, both in-person and absentee voting are available for the July 14 election,” Town Clerk John Myers said.
In-person voting will be 6 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.
Voters may cast an absentee ballot instead of voting in person to minimize interaction with others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Absentee ballots may be requested in writing, by phone, online, or in person up to and including the day of the election, without specifying a reason. However, if you are asking to receive your ballot by mail, request it early enough to allow for postal mail delivery time – both to receive it and return it (2-5 days each way).
You can request an absentee ballot by calling Myers’ office at 929-6171.
Printed ballots will be available by mid-June, and Town Hall will send them out as soon as possible after that date.
Absentee ballots must be returned to Myers’ office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
