Biddeford pantry thanks donors

To the editor,

Since the pandemic we’ve seen fewer donations from the local stores etc. Even Good Shepherd Food Bank has less food for us to purchase every week.

I would like to thank the following local businesses that have come through during this coronavirus pandemic. I know that God always provides. Here are some examples!

I would like to thank:

1) Thank you very much to company called SBA Network Svcs.who have donated a check to us.

2) GracePoint Church in Biddeford. Pastor Andrew Warde and all of his parishioners took up a collection and brought us a check. They are to take another collection this coming weekend. This is so great and so generous of everyone of them.

3) New Life Church in Biddeford made two full drives for us to weeks in a row and brought us truckloads of wonderful non-perishable foods. They also gave us a check in addition to working tirelessly to help feed the hungry people of Biddeford.

4) Portland pie company donated 100 unbaked pizzas to our food pantry and we were able to feed many families with those delicious, mouthwatering pizzas.

5) Stonewall Kitchen donated many meals for our clients every day that we were open during this pandemic. They were really wonderful meals of hamburger with salad, hot dogs with macaroni salad, buffalo chicken lunch and more. Thank you very much.

I would like to also thank many others who mailed us checks. Some gave us a donation through PayPal from our website. Thank you, thank you, thank you. God bless each and everyone of you who cared about your community and how does serve the people of Biddeford who are hungry. Many have lost their jobs etc , business’ closed temporarily. We have had an increase between 20 to 25 percent of those seeking help since the pandemic began and we are always looking to supply food to those who are needy in our community. Thank you and God bless everyone of you.

Those wishing to donate to the Biddeford Food Pantry can mail a check to 162 Elm St. Biddeford, ME 04005. For more information, contact 207-282-4771 of biddefordfoodpantry.org

Don Bisson

Biddeford Food Pantry

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: