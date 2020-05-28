The Cumberland County Public Health Association visited outlying schools and conducted dental clinics. The staff photographed students participating in the clinics, including this one at Pownal Center between Mallett Hall, at left, and the one room schoolhouse on the right. The school is thought to have been referred to as the Center School. Myra Tryon of North Pownal was the teacher. Most of the children are from the Blackstone family. The girl closest to the car with her knees up is Daisy Blackstone.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical photos and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

