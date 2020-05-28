Portland rock band Forest City & Friends, a local super group of sorts, formed last year and in March released its debut album, whose 10 tracks include “Companion,” a mellow tune accompanied by an animated video.

The band’s core members are Pete Giordano (lead vocals, acoustic and electric guitars), Chris Muccino (acoustic and electric guitars, banjo, mandolin, synth/keys) and Greg Goodwin (bass, vocals and percussion), and the “friends” are Mike Chasse (drums), Tony McNaboe (keys, percussion), Ryan Zoidis (sax), Sheridan (vocals), Chris Dow (flute), John Clavette (vocals), Jordan Warsky (drums), Ahmed Alsahesi (percussion) and Paul Gauer (percussion).

Their self-titled album was recorded at The Bulkhead in Scarborough by Anthony Gatti and Evergreen Studio in Bath by Chris Muccino. It was produced and mixed by Gatti and Forest City and mastered by Adam Ayan at Gateway Mastering in Portland.

Forest City & Friends album release livestream show is being presented by Portland House of Music at 8 p.m. on June 5.

Here’s “Companion”:

