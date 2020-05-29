I have been writing letters to the editor and reading others’ letters and columns for almost 60 years now.

It has been interesting and enlightening to see how others view issues that I have formed a strong opinion on.

When I read “The selfish minority” column by Edgar Allen Beem in the May 8 issue of the Lakes Region Weekly, I was shocked and appalled by the seething rage and venomous content of the language used in his vile diatribe against the president and the 65 million Americans who proudly voted for him in the 2016 election and will support him again in the 2020 election.

The reason many of us voted for Trump is because it has been patently obvious for decades that both major political parties are corrupt to the core and will not change short of a rebellion by the tens of millions of Americans who are beyond disgusted and fed up.

Most politicians’ principal function is to reward the army of big donors and lobbyists who stuff their pockets with campaign cash and promises of vast wealth after their political careers are over, where they can continue to fleece the hapless taxpayers while they bleed them dry.

Like many Trump supporters, I am a military veteran, volunteered in youth sports, served on town boards and have been a productive member of society while trying to set a good example for my children and grandchildren.

Like many Americans, I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have been born an American in the greatest country the world has ever known.

As many others do, I believe that unless we change our ways and take the country back from the legion of charlatans who are plundering America there is no hope.

Robert M. Howe Jr.

Bridgton

