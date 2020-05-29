LISBON — Firefighters battled a woods fire on an ATV trail in the area of Main Street (Route 125) and Gould Road Friday afternoon.

Lisbon Fire Department discovered a fire in the woods off an ATV trail shortly after 3:20 p.m., according to a department news release. Firefighters reached the fire, which was centered about 1,600 feet from a road, on foot and in pickup trucks.

The Maine Forest Service determined the fire was most likely sparked by a faulty ATV exhaust, though arson can’t be ruled out.

“We are still experiencing dry conditions in the Maine woods and the Lisbon Fire Department would like to remind everyone to make sure your equipment is in good condition and to use caution with smoking materials when out enjoying nature,” the department said.

The area was closed to traffic while firefighters worked for about 3 hours to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters from Topsham, Durham, Sabattus and Brunswick assisted.

