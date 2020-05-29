For many years I worked at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Portland and enjoyed the pleasure of presenting clients with the delicious chocolate chip cookies that are part of the brand’s welcome and guest experience. Arriving guests are greeted with a cookie fresh from the oven that has been kept in a warming drawer at the front desk. For the first time ever DoubleTree by Hilton is sharing the recipe so that we can all enjoy the treat in our own kitchens. “We know this is an anxious time for everyone,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness.”

DoubleTree Signature Cookie Recipe

1/2 pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 1/4 cups flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch of cinnamon

2 2/3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes. Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.

With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix. Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons in size) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart. Bake for 20-23 minutes or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour. Yields: 26 cookies about 3 1/2 inches in diameter

Culinary news

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport has announced the cancellation of its summer farm-to-table series at the Mallet Barn. However, the Center is currently working with several local organizations focused on food insecurity to direct staff time, food and other services to supporting their efforts in feeding people in our communities.

The Bath Farmers Market (bathfarmersmarket.com) is providing a useful resource list for farm stands across the state. An easy-to-use state wide listing by county: beansuppah.com. For growers and other food sources in the area: merrymeetingfoodcouncil.org/local-food-purchasing.

