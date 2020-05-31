NAPLES, Fla. – David A. Martel was born on Sept. 17, 1963 in Biddeford, to John and Donna Martel. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Roux Martel; stepchildren, Naomianne (Michael) Maher, Cassie MacDonald, Richard MacDonald Jr. (Marisa); his brother, Scott (Brenda) Martel; niece, Rebecca Martel; sister, Patricia Martel; nephews, Tyler and Zachary Lauzon. He had several aunts and uncles and lots of friends.David worked at the Commodore Club I for over 15 years. He loved to visit Baxter State Park, painting, fishing, cruising, traveling and he loved his family. A resident of Naples, Fla., where he moved from Waterboro, 19 years ago.Donations in David’s memory can be made to your local animal shelter.

