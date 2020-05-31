SACO – Janice Lucille Paige Henderson, 84, of Saco, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Jan was born on Dec. 25, 1935, the daughter of Alwin and Marguerite Paige of South Portland. Jan attended South Portland schools graduating with the class of 1954. Jan began her working career at Morse Payson and Noyes and later with Bradish – Young Insurance Agency in Portland. She enjoyed her work and after several years she decided to start her own insurance agency. In 1981, Jan established “JP Henderson Insurance” in South Portland. Eventually Jan was able to purchase a commercial property in 1987 on Broadway in South Portland where JP Henderson Insurance moved and remained until her retirement in 2016. Jan and her son, Robert Henderson, worked together for over 20 years providing auto and property insurance to the local community and beyond.Jan looked forward to going to work each day and was genuinely happy when she could help people with their insurance needs. Jan was able to build lasting relationships that continued throughout her career. The agency was voted the best local insurance agency for five consecutive years.Jan loved spending time with her family and friends at her camp on Little Sebago and in later years at her cottage on Silver Lake in Lee. Traveling was also her passion and she was able to visit many countries during her lifetime. Jan always looked forward to the monthly luncheons with her class mates. Jan is preceded in death by her daughter, Maureen Henderson. Jan is survived by three sons, Richard Henderson and his wife, Pamela of Buxton, Robert Henderson and his wife, Patricia of Gorham, Russell Henderson and his wife, Rene of Vermont, son-in-law, Mark Henderson of Saco; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and partner, Keith Whitmore of Saco.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

