Nothing, not even a global pandemic, will keep some people away from their ice cream. Many Maine ice cream shacks have already started serving cups of butter pecan and chocolate chip cookie dough, and others will be open soon, ready to scoop summer treats at a proper social distance. Here are just a few:

Bresca & the Honey Bee at Outlet Beach in New Gloucester (106 Outlet Road) will reopen June 13 for ice cream and beach access. Other food will not be available until the last weekend of June.

After a delay because of the coronavirus, Gifford’s has opened its ice cream stands in Farmington, Waterville, Bangor, Skowhegan and Auburn. The company has five new flavors: cinnamon granola crunch, German chocolate cake, lemon berry shortcake, strawberry cake crunch, and peanut butter caramel cookie dough.

Cape Elizabeth’s Kettle Cove Creamery and Shack, 2 Bowery Beach Road, is open for curbside and take-out. Order a scoop of black raspberry chip, or – better yet, since the shack is so close to Crescent Beach (scheduled to reopen Monday) – sea salt caramel.

North Deering residents in Portland swear by the soft serve at Lib’s Dairy Treats, 32 Auburn St. The ice cream shack has introduced a new flavor: pecan praline, made with California pecans and maple sugar. The owners suggest twisting it with the peanut butter flavor. We also hear that Lib’s cookie-and-soft serve sandwiches are especially hot this year.

MDI Ice Cream at 51 Exchange St. in Portland’s Old Port is scheduled to open thisMonday , with some significant changes. The store is not allowing any sampling, and is not serving ice cream in cones, although you can get a cone with your cup and assemble it yourself. Order online for pick-up.

As of Memorial Day weekend, Red’s Dairy Freeze – a favorite of South Portlanders – was open, but with new safeguards in place. The ice cream shack has temporarily closed its walk-up windows to promote social distancing, and is offering curbside pick-up only. As at MDI, cones will come to you empty; ice cream will be served in packages with lids. For all the rules, check out Red’s Facebook page.

