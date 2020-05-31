Stroudwater Village is in one of Portland’s first settled areas. Its history as a shipbuilding and trade hub can be seen along the Cumberland-Oxford Canal Trail. The nearby Fore River Sanctuary preserves peaceful wetlands and connects with the extensive Portland Trails system. It’s a great, green place to live in the city—just 10 minutes from downtown.

Stroudwater Preserve is a new neighborhood that has been developed over many years to blend right into the area. Dava Davin, principal and broker at Portside Real Estate Group, says these “homes with good bones” that line the cul-de-sac are designed for modern living in a friendly community, where an additional 25 acres have been preserved as public green space.

16 Trailhead Way features an open concept first floor with an expansive back deck overlooking the Preserve, day-light basement, and attached two-car garage. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor with all of the bedrooms, including the ensuite master.

All homes at Stroudwater Preserve include central AC and efficient natural gas heating. They are built with long lasting and efficient materials ideal for Maine’s sometimes dramatic four seasons. Composite siding and trim can withstand temperature fluctuations and storm elements. Porches use Trex decking, which is made from 95% recycled wood and infused with plastics to be long-lasting and eco-friendly.

Eight homes are currently available at Stroudwater Preserve. On Sundays, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., navigate to 1550 Westbrook St. in Portland and visit Portside Curbside to schedule a showing and then tour the neighborhood by car. Click here for more information.

16 Trailhead Way is listed at $519,000 by Portside Real Estate Group. Other available homes at Stroudwater Preserve start at $469,000. Please contact the Stroudwater Team at 207-217-2051 or [email protected].

