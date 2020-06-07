Rivers Edge Drive is actually on a river’s edge. The Kennebunk River begins to open up at Grist Mill Pond, which is across the street from this spacious, custom-built Colonial. Behind the home is 14 acres of conserved woods and within a few miles of the quiet neighborhood are the highlights of the Kennebunks: the beaches, Dock Square, Cape Porpoise, and dozens of parks, wildlife refuges and nature preserves.

This home was built in 1996 for the family that is selling it today and with over 6,000 SF of living space, it was built to be enjoyed by many. From the fully finished basement to the huge backyard to the bonus room above the garage and dedicated study, there’s room for multiple people to live, work and play on the property.

The open kitchen-living-sunroom area has a gorgeous granite island and a window bench upon which many could fully stretch. People who love to cook will notice the professional-grade gas range and a walk-in pantry of dreams. A formal dining room is a throwback, signifying the return of sound attenuation in common areas. Less glamorous but vital details are here as well. New windows, a new roof and a new driveway are the most recent investments in the property.

From the sunroom, step onto the deck, tiered with benches, a pergola and swing and room for an outdoor dinner party. A fire pit and fish-pond are across the backyard, privately ensconced in trees and particularly lush this time of year. If you’re planning to spend lots of time at home this summer, well, this is the place to be.

23 Rivers Edge Dr. is listed at $1,450,000 by Claudette Batignani of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Claudette at 207-468-2020 or at [email protected] to arrange a showing of this home and other KBR listings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous