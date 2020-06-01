Maines’ history as hard working, hands on, and labor-intensive public has been the backbone of our economic engine. Small businesses (1-10 people), sole proprietors, or the self employed have made up the heart of Maines’ economy.

In recent years climate disruption, off-shoring of jobs, and the constant legislative bottlenecks have made it tough going for Maine workers. Now add a catastrophic pandemic and working Mainers are on a train wreck to disaster and many with no healthcare.

Gov. Mills recently formed the Economic Recovery Committee and it’s looking more and more like “Trickle Down Economics.” The makeup of participants on Mills ERC is comprised largely of management and CEOs representing companies with employee numbers from just under 50 up to 1000 or more. The hard working people of Maine need a seat at this table.

A large part of Maines’ work force has been out of work and unemployed for months as the state has been closed. As sole proprietor of a small business, why should we be shut out from participating in Janet Mills ERC? Small businesses, seasonal gigs, food chain and restaurant employees, hospitality and tourism workers, we make up the heart of Maines’ labor force. Many have already been eliminated from any possibility of unemployment benefits or payroll assistance.

The state needs to assist its workforce directly rather then disregarding a large portion of us. Gov. Mills we don’t need another committee, we need help.

Clifford Krolick

Parsonsfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: