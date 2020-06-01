Visit June LaCombe Sculpture

Hawk Ridge Farm, 90 Minot Road, Pownal, by appointment through July 19. junelacombesculpture.com

If you’re up for an excursion that ends with a stroll through lovely open-air gardens, meadows and woodland trails where you can view sculptures, then make an appointment and head to Pownal. The current exhibit at June LaCombe Sculpture is called “Clarity 2020” and features elegant stainless steel sculptures by Stephen Porter, along with the work of 30 other New England artists.

Post a song on Quarantine Karaoke

Anytime. Quarantine Karaoke Facebook page

Who knew that when Brewer resident Joe Meyers launched his Quarantine Karaoke page in March on Facebook that it would grow to more than 700,000 members from all around the world? The party literally never stops and musicians of all ages and stripes continue to flock to it, posting clips of themselves singing popular songs and originals, too. Some even play instruments, and at any given moment, you’ll find several of them streaming entire shows from the page. Isn’t it time you get in on the fun?

Star-Studded Livestreamed Sneak Peak

7 p.m. Thursday, free (donations welcome). portlandovations.org

Portland Ovations invites you to sit back and look forward to a slew of its post-pandemic shows during an hourlong livestreamed event featuring live performances and messages from Broadway, classical and dance stars. You’ll also hear from Portland Ovations’ Executive Director Aimée M. Petrin, staff and members. The neon lights might not be bright on Broadway right now, but they sure will be during Portland Ovations’ YouTube party. Be sure to preregister to receive the YouTube stream link.

31st annual Little Festival of the Unexpected

7 p.m. Friday and June 11. Facebook.com/portlandstage

Portland Stage isn’t letting the coronavirus put a stop to its annual event that offers a supportive environment for playwrights to develop their work and gives audience members a unique look at the creative process. This year’s Little Festival of the Unexpected will be presented as a livestream. Catch digital readings and discussions of “Mariana’s Trench” by Scott C. Sickles at 7 p.m. on Friday and “What Comes Next” by Jonathan Spector at 7 p.m. on June 11.

