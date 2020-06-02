MID COAST HOSPITAL

Reese Kathleen Knudsen, born May 5 to Kurt Erik and Kaylee Faith (Morin) Knudsen of Topsham. Grandparents are Paul and Noreen Morin of Lisbon and Erik and Cathy Knudsen of Falmouth. Great-grandparents are Beverley Knudsen of Falmouth and Jane Morin of Lewiston.

Hunter James Ritenour, born May 5 to Gage Tyler Ritenour and Morgan Sadie Girouard of Bath. Grandparents are Shawn Girouard of Springvale, Jennifer Fish of Lewiston, Jessica Whitmore of Brunswick and Jason Ritenour of Woolwich. Great-grandparent is Sandy Hersom of Brunswick.

Richard Carter Albaum, born May 7 to Lauren (Forgues) and John Albaum of Boothbay. Grandparents are Mike and Linda Forgues of Boothbay and Jill Albaum of Boynton Beach, Fla.

Claire Elizabeth McCorkle, born May 12 to Henry Lewis and Caitlin (Yaeger) McCorkle of Bath. Grandparents are Beth Trent and Jamie Steinhaver of Bath and Claudia and Maynard McCorkle of Orr’s Island.

Gracelynn Rose Marie Reed, born May 13 to Nathanael David John and Kelby Lynn (Robinson) Reed of Nobleboro.

Levitt James Allen Weaver, born May 13 to Taylor James Weaver and Jennifer Nicole Rancourt of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Brian and Amy Rancourt and Kirt and Kim Weaver of Topsham.

