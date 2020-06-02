Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  6/3  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  Zoom

Wed.  6/3  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Thur.  6/4  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  Zoom

Thur.  6/4  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Mon.  6/8  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Mon.  6/8  5 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Task Force

Mon.  6/8  5:30 p.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Mon.  6/8  6:30 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees Workshop

Tues.  6/9  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Zoom

Tues.  6/9  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee

Tues.  6/9  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  Zoom

Wed.  6/10  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee

Wed.  6/10  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

portland maine
