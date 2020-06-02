Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 6/3 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland Zoom
Wed. 6/3 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Thur. 6/4 5 p.m. Parks Commission Zoom
Thur. 6/4 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Mon. 6/8 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority
Mon. 6/8 5 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Task Force
Mon. 6/8 5:30 p.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Mon. 6/8 6:30 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees Workshop
Tues. 6/9 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Zoom
Tues. 6/9 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee
Tues. 6/9 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing Zoom
Wed. 6/10 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee
Wed. 6/10 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
