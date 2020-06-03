Name: Margaret Brewer

Parents Names: Biz and Chip Brewer

Activities: Cape Elizabeth girls soccer, Volunteer Club, York Equestrian

team (co-captain 2019-20), Spotlight Dance Company, Voice training with

Jaye Churchill

Honors: National Merit Finalist, U.S. Presidential Scholar nominee, National

Honors Society member, Western Maine Conference Athletic Recognition

Award: All-Academic team (soccer)

Future plans: I will be attending Barnard College

Name: Chloe Butzel – Valedictorian

Parents Names: Jessica and David Butzel

Activities: Student advisory council, Pond Cove mentoring, varsity

cross-country, outdoor track, math team, Environmental Club, Upperlinks,

World Affairs Council, Wayside Soup Kitchen volunteer, Welcoming the

Stranger volunteer, other community service

Honors: Valedictorian, National Merit Scholarship Finalist, Harvard Book

Award, Maine Principals’ Association Award, Excellence in AP Statistics,

Excellence in AP French, Excellence in Precalculus, Excellence in Sophomore

English, AP Scholar Award, cross-country Freshman of the Year Award,

WMC All-Academic Cross-Country team, National Honor Society, Maroon

Medal Society

Future Plans: Middlebury College

Name: Genevieve Depke

Parents Names: Claire and Bowen Depke

Activities: cross country, outdoor track, Cross the Bridge, WAC, National

Honors Society, Natural Helpers, UpperLinks, Peer Mentor and Tutor,

Environmental Club

Honors: WMC Citizenship Award, Passion Citizenship Award, Bates College

Book Award, Biology Award for Excellence, Photography Award for

Excellence, Maroon Medal Society

Future Plans: Attending Barnard College Columbia University to study

biological sciences on a pre-med track.

Name: Alex Hansen

Parents Names: Jennifer and Robert Hansen

Activities: Jazz band, tennis, World Affairs Council, Model UN

Honors: Best soloist at Berklee High School Jazz Festival, team captain of

tennis team

Future Plans: Studying music performance at University of Miami

Name: Meredith Hetrick

Parents: Eileen and Joseph Hetrick

Activities: Model UN, World Affairs Council, Environmental Club, cross

country, outdoor track, Mentor Program, National Honors Society and Upper

Links

Honors: 10th grade Latin Award, Maroon Medal Society (2019)

Future Plans: Dickinson College majoring in biology or neuroscience

Name: Maximo Kesselhaut

Parents: Carmensol and Matt Kesselhaut

Activities: Summer Research Fellow at the Jackson Laboratory; Portland

Youth Symphony Orchestra; Portland Youth Wind Ensemble; Stock Market

Club (co-president); varsity tennis; Science Club; Great Pond Water-Quality

Testing; Science Bowl Team (captain); Math team and Maine State Math

Meet; Coding Club; Quiz Bowl Team (captain); TA/Peer Tutor; Mentor at

CEMS MakerSpace.

Honors: US Presidential Scholar Candidate; World Food Prize GYI Delegate;

National Hispanic Scholar; AP Scholar with Distinction; Yale University Book

Award; National Honors Society; Maroon Medal Society; All-State Band;

All-State Orchestra; Maine District 1 Honors Band; WMC All-Conference

Award in tennis doubles; CEHS Excellence Awards in physics, AP statistics,

architectural drafting, chemistry, World History II, US history, and AP

Spanish VI.

Future Plans: Yale University to study biology or bioengineering

Name: Connor LaBonty

Parents Names: Tammy LaBonty, Andrew LaBonty

Activities: Coding club, robotics, concert jazz, rep band, jazz combos,

science bowl, natural helpers, tennis, golf, nordic skiing

Honors: Math award grades 9 and 11, Rensselaer Medal, PSAT letter of

commendation, Maroon Medal Society

Future Plans: Dual majoring at RPI in computer science and computer

systems

Name: Sydney McFarland

Parents: Jennifer and Peter McFarland

Activities: Soccer, Concert Jazz, jazz combos, Math team, Beekeeping Club,

Portland Youth Wind Ensemble

Honors: Columbia University Book Award, National Honors Society, District

1 Honors Band 2016-2020, All-State Band 2018-2020, Excellence in Math

Awards, Excellence in Digital Design, AP Scholar

Future Plans: Attending University of Vermont Honors College studying

biochemistry

Name: Lilia Membrino

Parents Names: Mark Membrino and Bobbie Manson

Activities: Mock Trial captain, soccer, swim team, teachers’ assistant for

math and science, Volunteer Club

Honors: National Honors Society, academic awards in physics, PE II, and

image management

Future Plans: Majoring in computer science and physics at Northeastern

University

Name: Zach Merrill

Parents Names: Sara and Peter Merrill

Activities: Concert Jazz Band, Ultimate Frisbee, Science Bowl, Model UN,

World Affairs Council, Coding Club, Portland Youth Wind Ensemble,

Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra

Honors: All State Band all four years, All State Jazz Band three years,

Williams Book Award, Maroon Medal Society, National Honors Society

Plans: Attend Brown University in the fall with plans to study physics

and astronomy.

Name: Jack Sands

Parents Names: Brenda Sands and Jeff Cain

Activities: Concert Jazz Band, Jazz Combo, World Affairs Council, Interview

Committee to hire band director, Science Bowl Team, Quiz Show Team,

Varsity soccer, Ultimate Frisbee, teacher’s assistant in the Achievement

Center

Honors: National Honor Society, Maroon Medal Society, Dartmouth Book

Award, District Honors Band, Jazz All-State Honors Band, English Writing

Academic Award

Future Plans: Providence College, Liberal Arts Honors Program

Name: Raina Sparks

Parents Names: Jim Sparks and Kathleen Curry-Sparks

Activities: Debate (captain), Model UN (head delegate) Cultural

Communications Club (president), Spread the Love Club (co-founder,

co-president), Theatre Council, varsity field hockey, World Affairs Council

Leadership Team, Bartleby, Maine Youth Environmental Association

(outreach coordinator), head debate coach at Boys and Girls Club, Maine

People’s Alliance Intern

Honors: State Department Yes Abroad Scholar (spent senior year in

Philippines), Model UN All-American team, Lincoln Douglas Debate Novice

State Champion and third varsity state, NCFL and NSDA national qualifier,

National Speech and Debate Association Academic All-American, National

Scholastic Silver Medalist in poetry, Telling Room Young Emerging Authors

Fellow (published poetry collection), Maroon Medal Society, summa cum

laude National Latin Exam, Brown Book Award, CEHS Awards for Excellence

in world history, Latin I, theatre, French IV and AP English

Future Plans: Yale University

Name: Helen Vaughan

Parents: Tom and Carol Vaughan

Activities: Cross country, tennis, Bartleby Writing Club, Pond Cove mentor,

World Affairs Council, founder of Beekeeping Club

Honors: Girl Scout Gold Award, Maine State Junior Beekeeper, Maroon Medal

Society, National Honors Society, Wellesley Book Award, and Daughters of

the American Revolution Good Citizen Award

Future Plans: Attend Middlebury College in February to study

environmental science and/or biology. In the fall I hope to work on an

organic farm.

