Name: Margaret Brewer
Parents Names: Biz and Chip Brewer
Activities: Cape Elizabeth girls soccer, Volunteer Club, York Equestrian
team (co-captain 2019-20), Spotlight Dance Company, Voice training with
Jaye Churchill
Honors: National Merit Finalist, U.S. Presidential Scholar nominee, National
Honors Society member, Western Maine Conference Athletic Recognition
Award: All-Academic team (soccer)
Future plans: I will be attending Barnard College
Name: Chloe Butzel – Valedictorian
Parents Names: Jessica and David Butzel
Activities: Student advisory council, Pond Cove mentoring, varsity
cross-country, outdoor track, math team, Environmental Club, Upperlinks,
World Affairs Council, Wayside Soup Kitchen volunteer, Welcoming the
Stranger volunteer, other community service
Honors: Valedictorian, National Merit Scholarship Finalist, Harvard Book
Award, Maine Principals’ Association Award, Excellence in AP Statistics,
Excellence in AP French, Excellence in Precalculus, Excellence in Sophomore
English, AP Scholar Award, cross-country Freshman of the Year Award,
WMC All-Academic Cross-Country team, National Honor Society, Maroon
Medal Society
Future Plans: Middlebury College
Name: Genevieve Depke
Parents Names: Claire and Bowen Depke
Activities: cross country, outdoor track, Cross the Bridge, WAC, National
Honors Society, Natural Helpers, UpperLinks, Peer Mentor and Tutor,
Environmental Club
Honors: WMC Citizenship Award, Passion Citizenship Award, Bates College
Book Award, Biology Award for Excellence, Photography Award for
Excellence, Maroon Medal Society
Future Plans: Attending Barnard College Columbia University to study
biological sciences on a pre-med track.
Name: Alex Hansen
Parents Names: Jennifer and Robert Hansen
Activities: Jazz band, tennis, World Affairs Council, Model UN
Honors: Best soloist at Berklee High School Jazz Festival, team captain of
tennis team
Future Plans: Studying music performance at University of Miami
Name: Meredith Hetrick
Parents: Eileen and Joseph Hetrick
Activities: Model UN, World Affairs Council, Environmental Club, cross
country, outdoor track, Mentor Program, National Honors Society and Upper
Links
Honors: 10th grade Latin Award, Maroon Medal Society (2019)
Future Plans: Dickinson College majoring in biology or neuroscience
Name: Maximo Kesselhaut
Parents: Carmensol and Matt Kesselhaut
Activities: Summer Research Fellow at the Jackson Laboratory; Portland
Youth Symphony Orchestra; Portland Youth Wind Ensemble; Stock Market
Club (co-president); varsity tennis; Science Club; Great Pond Water-Quality
Testing; Science Bowl Team (captain); Math team and Maine State Math
Meet; Coding Club; Quiz Bowl Team (captain); TA/Peer Tutor; Mentor at
CEMS MakerSpace.
Honors: US Presidential Scholar Candidate; World Food Prize GYI Delegate;
National Hispanic Scholar; AP Scholar with Distinction; Yale University Book
Award; National Honors Society; Maroon Medal Society; All-State Band;
All-State Orchestra; Maine District 1 Honors Band; WMC All-Conference
Award in tennis doubles; CEHS Excellence Awards in physics, AP statistics,
architectural drafting, chemistry, World History II, US history, and AP
Spanish VI.
Future Plans: Yale University to study biology or bioengineering
Name: Connor LaBonty
Parents Names: Tammy LaBonty, Andrew LaBonty
Activities: Coding club, robotics, concert jazz, rep band, jazz combos,
science bowl, natural helpers, tennis, golf, nordic skiing
Honors: Math award grades 9 and 11, Rensselaer Medal, PSAT letter of
commendation, Maroon Medal Society
Future Plans: Dual majoring at RPI in computer science and computer
systems
Name: Sydney McFarland
Parents: Jennifer and Peter McFarland
Activities: Soccer, Concert Jazz, jazz combos, Math team, Beekeeping Club,
Portland Youth Wind Ensemble
Honors: Columbia University Book Award, National Honors Society, District
1 Honors Band 2016-2020, All-State Band 2018-2020, Excellence in Math
Awards, Excellence in Digital Design, AP Scholar
Future Plans: Attending University of Vermont Honors College studying
biochemistry
Name: Lilia Membrino
Parents Names: Mark Membrino and Bobbie Manson
Activities: Mock Trial captain, soccer, swim team, teachers’ assistant for
math and science, Volunteer Club
Honors: National Honors Society, academic awards in physics, PE II, and
image management
Future Plans: Majoring in computer science and physics at Northeastern
University
Name: Zach Merrill
Parents Names: Sara and Peter Merrill
Activities: Concert Jazz Band, Ultimate Frisbee, Science Bowl, Model UN,
World Affairs Council, Coding Club, Portland Youth Wind Ensemble,
Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra
Honors: All State Band all four years, All State Jazz Band three years,
Williams Book Award, Maroon Medal Society, National Honors Society
Plans: Attend Brown University in the fall with plans to study physics
and astronomy.
Name: Jack Sands
Parents Names: Brenda Sands and Jeff Cain
Activities: Concert Jazz Band, Jazz Combo, World Affairs Council, Interview
Committee to hire band director, Science Bowl Team, Quiz Show Team,
Varsity soccer, Ultimate Frisbee, teacher’s assistant in the Achievement
Center
Honors: National Honor Society, Maroon Medal Society, Dartmouth Book
Award, District Honors Band, Jazz All-State Honors Band, English Writing
Academic Award
Future Plans: Providence College, Liberal Arts Honors Program
Name: Raina Sparks
Parents Names: Jim Sparks and Kathleen Curry-Sparks
Activities: Debate (captain), Model UN (head delegate) Cultural
Communications Club (president), Spread the Love Club (co-founder,
co-president), Theatre Council, varsity field hockey, World Affairs Council
Leadership Team, Bartleby, Maine Youth Environmental Association
(outreach coordinator), head debate coach at Boys and Girls Club, Maine
People’s Alliance Intern
Honors: State Department Yes Abroad Scholar (spent senior year in
Philippines), Model UN All-American team, Lincoln Douglas Debate Novice
State Champion and third varsity state, NCFL and NSDA national qualifier,
National Speech and Debate Association Academic All-American, National
Scholastic Silver Medalist in poetry, Telling Room Young Emerging Authors
Fellow (published poetry collection), Maroon Medal Society, summa cum
laude National Latin Exam, Brown Book Award, CEHS Awards for Excellence
in world history, Latin I, theatre, French IV and AP English
Future Plans: Yale University
Name: Helen Vaughan
Parents: Tom and Carol Vaughan
Activities: Cross country, tennis, Bartleby Writing Club, Pond Cove mentor,
World Affairs Council, founder of Beekeeping Club
Honors: Girl Scout Gold Award, Maine State Junior Beekeeper, Maroon Medal
Society, National Honors Society, Wellesley Book Award, and Daughters of
the American Revolution Good Citizen Award
Future Plans: Attend Middlebury College in February to study
environmental science and/or biology. In the fall I hope to work on an
organic farm.
