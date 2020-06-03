Arts

MECA COLLECT: Online Summer Art Sale, opens 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, closes 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21. For more information email [email protected] or visit meca.edu/info-for/advancement/collect-2/.

Youth Ensemble Auditions at University of Southern Maine for 2020-21 season online submissions due by June 19. See usm.maine.edu/music/welcome-usm-youth-ensembles.

Friday 6/12

Jacob McCurdy: Falmouth Congregational Church Coffee House, 6:30-9 p.m. at Falmouth Congregational Church UCC Facebook page. Free.

Tuesday 6/16

House Show #7: Mehetable, 8 p.m., presented by SPACE Gallery in Portland on Instagram Live. space538.org.

Ongoing

317 Main Community Music Center, 30-minute concerts featuring teaching artists at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on Instagram, Facebook and Vimeo, and at 317main.org under “Listen.” Open mic every other week on Zoom. Sign up at [email protected] Free. Spring classes will also be online.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, entire collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Chocolate Church Arts Center Live From Home Series presents online concerts streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page. Free, check Facebook for schedule.

Chris Ross, live Facebook stream, 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday night, acoustic set. Free.

Cove Street Arts in Portland presents virtual exhibitions at covestreetarts.com.

Daponte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube.

The Fresnel Theater in Portland presents virtual ComedySportz, a series of improv comedy shows at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Pay-what-you-will. Visit The Fresnel Theater’s Facebook page for more information.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue in Portland, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants under 21 must have an adult present. Visit portcityblue.com for more information and a link to the Facebook group.

MMPA Antidote, positive and upbeat posts and links by Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, available at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org. Readers are also invited to send images.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum on the Bowdoin College campus is offering collections and exhibitions to view online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art offers browsable collections online, as well as videos and podcasts. Visit portlandmuseum.org and scroll down to “Stay Connected!”

PSO: Notes from Home, digital video series by Portland Symphony Orchestra musicians who perform, demonstrate their instruments and talk about their professional careers. Available on Facebook and Instagram, as well as portlandsymphony.org.

SPACE Gallery of Portland House Shows, 8 p.m. Tuesdays on Instagram Live. Donations accepted via Venmo @space-gallery. Visit space538.org/calendar/ for schedule.

Benefits

We Walk with Haiti virtual fundraiser, through June 30. Hosted by Konbit Sante Cap-Haitien Health Partnership in Falmouth to help build a sustainable health system in North Hait, visit app.mobilecause.com/vf/KONBIT.

Friday 6/12

Greater Portland Landmarks UnGala, virtual alternate to annual fundraiser, tickets available at portlandlandmarks.org/birthdaybash.

Ongoing

Special Olympics Maine Raffle, winner will receive a snowmobile, a four-wheeler and a Sea-do. Tickets $20, available until October by calling 879-0489, or mailing checks to Special Olympics Maine, 125 John Roberts Road Unit #5, South Portland, ME 04106.

United Way of Maine Urgent Needs Fund to help local initiatives and agencies at unitedwaysofmaine.org/covid/.

Books/Authors

Tuesday 6/16

Armchair Traveler Series: “Beyond Acadia” with Rich Bard, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Free. Register by email to [email protected]

Wednesday 6/17

Virtual Literary Lunch: Miranda Popkey on “Topics of Conversation” with Sarah Braunstein, noon-1 p.m. via Zoom. Find the event on the Portland Public Library’s calendar at portlandlibrary.com/programs-events.

Ongoing

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. via Zoom first Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Visit curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333 to register.

Books on Tap, 5:30 p.m. thirds Monday of the month. Currently meeting via Zoom, presented by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected] for more information.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Patron Picks Parlor: An Online Book Discussion Group, 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Visit southportlandlibrary.com for more information.

“The Orphan’s Tales,” live free reading series by Cat Valente, Maine sci-fi author, on YouTube live every night until lockdown ends. youtube.com/user/thelearnedcat.

Virtual Writers’ Meet-Up, 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library. Visit portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more information, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

Plant Sale – Gilsland Farm Audubon Center: place orders online and pick up plants Thursdays and Fridays at the Falmouth farmhouse. For details, visit maineaudubon.org/plants.

Topsham ReStore, 126 Main St., open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; high-risk customers 9-10 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, 504-9340.

Ongoing

Citizens Climate Lobby Virtual Hangout, 3-4 p.m. via Zoom, Sundays through June 14. Free, citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Dog Cookie Bin, open at St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Pet owners can also leave a dog biscuit donation.

Classes & Tutorials

“A Victory Garden for ME,” overview of vegetable gardening, from how to get started and what to plant to tending and harvesting at extension.umaine.edu/gardening/2020/04/29/vegetable-gardening-where-to-begin. Free, registration not required, 942-7396.

Food Preservation Webinar Series, 2-2:45 p.m. Tuesdays to Oct. 27, presented by University of Maine Cooperative Extension. Free (optional $5 donation per session). Sign up at extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/food-preservation-webinar-series/.

Backyard Poultry Keepers, University of Maine Cooperative Extension at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/poultry.

MoneyMatters, free online financial education course hosted by Evergreen Credit Union. Four, 20-minute downloadable videos and PDF presentations at egcu.org/money.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide,” includes salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

Songwriting Workshop with Jud Caswell, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom June 16, 23 and 30. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/songwriting-workshops-with-jud-caswell/ (registration closes at noon day of).

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape. Search by bloom time, sunlight, plant height, caterpillars hosted, and benefits to wildlife.

Thursday 6/

“Flora for Fauna,” Maine Audubon speaker series, 7 p.m., with botanist and naturalist Arthur Haines, who will address the human need to interact with wild plants to prevent the loss of those plants and promote human health. $15, register at maineaudubon.coursestorm.com.

“Paycheck Protection Program: how your business can qualify for loan forgiveness,” 11 a.m.-noon, free webcast via Zoom hosted by Maine Biz, register at mainebiz-events/PPPLoanForgive.

Tuesday 6/16

“Raising Pigs for Home Use,” noon-2 p.m., University of Maine Cooperative Extension free online workshop includes housing, health and nutrition; swine breeds, and expected meat yields. Registration is required at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/raising-backyard-pigs.

“Accessibility for School and Community Gardens,” 1-2 p.m., free webinar hosted by Maine AgrAbility and the Maine CITE Coordinating Center. Topics will focus on planning community and school gardens for users of all ages and abilities, including the use of adaptive garden tools. Register at Maine AgrAbility’s website.

Ongoing

ecomaine nonprofit waste management organization, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Greater Portland Landmarks, download free activity books for kids at portlandlandmarks.org under education/publications, and free videos of lectures for adults at portlandlandmarks.org/videos.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features a new activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages, including making seed tape and forcing branches to bloom indoors. The focus is on family-friendly indoor and outdoor gardening projects. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Lincoln County Historical Association Education Outreach Program, lessons for grades 3 and up geared to American Colonial and early 19th century history. Free at lincolncountyhistory.org. Click on Learn, then Youth, and pick Education Outreach.

Maine Audubon, weekly post on environmental science for grades 6-8 at maineaudubon.org/education/connections.

Maine Dept. of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

STEM and Minute-To-Win-It style challenges Tuesdays and Thursdays, Yarmouth Community Services Facebook page and yarmouthcommunityservices.org.

“The Learning Space,” Maine teachers host on Maine Public Television, for students in grades 3 to 5 at 12:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Telling Room in Portland, open virtually to support teachers, instructors, parents and students with distance learning, including daily writing prompts for young writers on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. tellingroom.org/stories.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Learn at Home for parents, caregivers and students, 581-3877 or [email protected] for more information. extension.umaine.edu/4h/learn-at-home/.

UMaine’s Fogler Library: New Remote Learning Resource guide for K-12 students, families, and educators, bit.ly/3bNKb8P.

Virtual Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 each Tuesday from 3-3:45 p.m. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each session at 581-3877, [email protected]

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Dining In

Ongoing

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, food available Wednesday afternoons through Friday while supplies last, reserve a box before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, prepackaged bags of food 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, is offering to-go lunches and pre-packed boxes outside the eastern entrance and the food pantry. Visit mchpp.org/covid/ for details or call 725-2716.

Donations Needed

Bottle Drive, Falmouth Transfer Station, Bucknam Road, benefits projects supported by the Falmouth Lions Club. See e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/projects.php.

Ongoing

Deering Center Community Church Food Bank, demand is growing for juices, pasta sauce, cereals, peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish and eggs, which can be left inside the entrance door at 15 Alba St., Portland, Tuesdays through Fridays or on the stairs to the entrance. Anyone that needs food can email [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Independence Association in Brunswick, a nonprofit supporting residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, houses clients with health vulnerabilities and is preparing in case anyone develops COVID-19 symptoms. A list for needed items has been posted on amazon.com.

Falmouth Food Pantry, donations can be made via check made out to the Falmouth Food Pantry and mailed to 279 Middle Road, Falmouth, ME 04105 or PayPal at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1807575.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland, donations sought at app.etapestry.com/hosted/HabitatforHumanityofGreate_1/OnlineDonation.html.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association accepting donations at 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Operations.

Seek Elderly Alone – Renew Courage and Hope programs need toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tissues and liquid hand soaps. To donate call 725-2624 for a pick up/drop off date at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick.

Yarmouth Community Food Pantry needs pasta sauce, beans, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, canned vegetables and canned fruit. Donations can be placed at the rear of the First Parish Church, 116 Main St., in the basket by the Food Pantry door.

Health

Ongoing

COVID-19 Food Safety Information, University of Maine Cooperative Extension links to fact sheets, guidelines and videos about proper disinfection techniques, food purchasing and storage, recipes using pantry staples, role of hand washing in food safety, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety.

Dempsey Center, virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/article/people-plus-free-exercise-videos.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org/.

Kids

Wednesday 6/10

Kid’s Graphic Novel Chat, 3 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Ages 7-12. Check southportlandlibrary.com for Zoom link.

Ongoing

OUT Maine hosts a different virtual activity Monday-Friday. All programs are free, but advance registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs. Future Virtual Rainbow Ball events can also be found online.

Thomas Memorial Library is offering virtual programs. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to live streams.

Merrill Memorial Library’s Mrs. O’Connor read aloud, 4 p.m. every week day on Facebook Live and Instagram.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. Fridays, pictures books Mondays and Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

Monday Minis Story Time, 10:30 a.m. every Monday on South Portland Public Library’s Facebook Page.

Peaks Island Children’s Zoom Book Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For grades 3-6. Contact [email protected] for details on how to join.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department is sharing stories nightly at 7 p.m. with young readers at facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF. Also included on Facebook and Instagram are games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Saturday Stories, 2 p.m. every Saturday on South Portland Public Library’s Facebook page. Geared towards ages 3-5.

Sunday Starlight Stories, 6:30 p.m. every Sunday on South Portland Public Library’s Facebook page. All ages.

Teen Read Aloud Live, 3 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. “Carry On” by Rainbow Rowell via instagram.com/tmlteen/.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Book drop is closed. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for reopening plan.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library, curbside pickup has resumed. Visit curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions. Similarly, Flipster can be used to access digital magazines at curtislibrary.com/flipster-downloadable-magazines/.

Freeport Community Library, curbside service has resumed. Virtual library with links to eBooks, audiobooks, YouTube videos and more. Visit sites.google.com/view/freeportlibrary.

Merrill Memorial Library, curbside pickup resumes June 15. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org/library_event/tumblebooks/. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath, book drop open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Curbside pickup resumed June 8. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, cloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Book return boxes open and materials are due June 29. Visit portlandlibrary.com/highlight/cloudlibrary/ for instructions. Visit the library’s Facebook page for information about virtual activities.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland, open for curbside service. Go online for details. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library, curbside pickup and computer use available through appointment. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy, are available at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return now open.

South Portland Public Library, requests and curbside pickup by appointment now available (details online). Book drops are open. The library offers access to the the Digital Maine Library. Visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library, curbside pickup now available. CloudLibrary and TumbleBooks are accessible to check out eBooks from Cape Elizabeth. Kanopy (streaming service partnered with public libraries) and the Digital Maine Library are also accessible at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library, curbside pickup now available and book drops are open Saturdays and Sundays. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Visit topshamlibrary.org/stay-at-home-mega-list/ for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks and Nature

Stage 1 of Gov. Janet Mills’ reopening plan included the usage of parks, trails and recreation fields. Go online or call your town’s parks and recreation department for the most up-to-date information.

Ongoing

Bath McMann Track & Field are open, as are most public parks, trails and athletic areas. Playground remain closed. Visit cityofbath.com/departments/ParksRecreationForestryCemeteries for full details.

Brunswick parks, trails, athletic fields, boat launches and dog park are open, but playgrounds, restrooms and outdoor athletic courts remain closed until further notice. Visit brunswickme.org/191/Parks-Recreation for updates.

Cape Elizabeth’s Fort Williams, open to pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles, capeelizabeth.com.

Cumberland town parks are open. Visit cumberlandmaine.com/parks for a full list.

Falmouth Land Trust trails are all open, but visitors are still urged to follow social distancing guidelines. Visit falmouthlandtrust.org for more information.

Falmouth parks and trails are open, but playgrounds remain closed. Visit falmouthme.org for updates.

Freeport parks and trails are open with restrictions detailed at freeportmaine.com. Playground and group meetings areas are closed. Winslow Memorial Park access is limited; if the gate house parking lot is full, the park is at capacity and you should return at another time.

Greater Portland Landmarks, free, online self-guided walking tours, portlandlandmarks.org.

Harpswell parks and trails are open. The town asks that rules, such as keeping pets under control, are strictly followed. View the Harpswell Guide at harpswell.maine.gov.

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Buildings are closed. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/. Check maineaudubon.org for more events as they are added.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

North Yarmouth town parks and trails are open. Visit northyarmouth.org/parks-and-recreation-committee/webforms/town-parks for a full list.

Portland parks and trails are open and playgrounds and athletic fields/courts will reopen July 1. Visit portlandmaine.gov/182/Parks-Recreation-Facilities for a link to an interactive map showing the status of open spaces. All parking lots associated with the Back Cove trail are closed due to overcrowding until the governor’s emergency order ends.

Scarborough parks, trails and beaches are open. The “walking only” directive is discontinued and beach facilities will open on June 19. Check scarboroughmaine.org for updates.

South Portland parks, trails and Willard Beach are open, but recreation facilities and playgrounds remain closed. Visit southportlandme.myrec.com for more details.

Topsham Parks and Recreation activities and programs have been suspended, but public parks are still open. All playing fields and playgrounds are not in use and park facilities such as restrooms are closed. The basketball court will open after resurfacing. Visit topshammaine.com for updates.

Yarmouth parks and trails are open. All playgrounds are closed. Visit yarmouthcommunityservices.org/open-spaces-1 for a full list.

Support

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Clapping for Workers at hospitals, nursing homes nightly Deering Center neighborhood event in Portland at 7 p.m. Participants social distance on doorsteps and sidewalks and clap to say thank you. See Deering Center Neighborhood Association Facebook page for details.

Deering Center Neighborhood: Step Outside Your Doorstep and Sing with Your Neighbors, every Saturday at 9 a.m. in Portland.

Dempsey Connects, virtual support groups for cancer patients at dempseycenter.org/virtual-services-resources.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop is taking requests via phone and email for emergency clothing and household items. Contact Sarah Lundin at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association are introducing new Maine Farm Emergency Grants of up to $2,000 to assist farmers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Details can be found at mainefarmlandtrust.org and mofga.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine, free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times, and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

The Yellow Tulip Project, support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Talks

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group, 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom beginning on June 16. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Thursday 6/11

“Maine’s Sea-run Fish: Stories of Success,” noon-1 p.m., hosted by Natural Resources Council of Maine at nrcm.salsalabs.org.

Tuesday 6/16

Love and Pride, 4 p.m. via Zoom. Hosted by EqualityMaine, Through These Doors and Portland Public Library. A conversation about what relationships look and feel like in this time of social distancing. Find direct links through the event at portlandlibrary.com/programs-events/.

“Alaska’s Wildlife,” by Maine artist Michael Boardman, 7 p.m. free via Zoom, details at yorkcountyaudubon.org.

Ongoing

Daily Fika, 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/ for more information and to register.

Greater Portland Landmarks, content about historic people and places at portlandlandmarks.org.

Institute for Family-Owned Business is offering online webinars. Many are free, but donations appreciated. Preregistration required at fambusiness.org.

Let’s Talk America, 6 p.m. first Thursday of the month via Zoom through Scarborough Public Library. Forum to discuss contemporary issues happening locally and globally. For more information contact contact the forum’s facilitator, Sam Kelley, at 650-1814 or visit scarboroughlibrary.org/adults/events/series/lets-talk-america.

Online Library Knitting Group, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Email [email protected] for access.

Parent Chats, 7 p.m. Mondays via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/parent-chats/ for more information and to register.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays through July, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: