New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized to “anyone I hurt” in the face of backlash after his comments about why he refuses to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” he wrote on Instagram. “In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

In an interview with Yahoo Finance On the Move, Brees had spoken of athletes who had knelt or raised a fist to protest police brutality and social injustice during the national anthem, saying, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country” and went on to describe thinking about his grandfathers fighting in World War II as it plays. “That brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed,” he said.

Colin Kaepernick and NFL players made it clear that their protest had nothing to do with the flag or, for that matter, the military. And the conversation about brutality has flared since George Floyd was killed by a police officer May 25. A number of athletes were highly critical of Brees’s comments. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers wrote on Instagram, “It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag.” Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers tweeted that Brees was “beyond lost. He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem.”

In apology that contained an image of white and black hands clasping one another, Brees acknowledged the damage his comment had done.

“Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community.

“I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen.

“For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.”

