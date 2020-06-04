Graduation

Saturday and Sunday, June 6-7, six mini ceremonies at McCormack Performing Arts Center; parade at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, June 7

From the valedictorian

“In every journey there will be struggles and hardships, a time where truth is revealed in the midst of adversity. This was a significant moment for our class, enough so to be passed down in history books. Although it happened during our graduation; it revealed the true nature of our class: strength, compassion, and persistence. We as a class persevered, and came out the other side together and stronger. So I can truly say I am proud to be a part of such an incredible class. We grew up from these freshmen who sat in our auditorium, excited and a little intimidated about what our future would hold. Now here we are for the last time, saying our goodbyes to our teachers and staff, seeing each other for the last time, looking back at the memories we made. We are graduating and what an unexpected end.

“And as one journey ends, another one will begin. We will learn lessons, make more mistakes, and continue to grow. So as everyone moves on just remember where you came from and the journey that brought you here, because it truly has been a memorable one. Finally I’d like to say congratulations to the Class of 2020. We made it!”

Madisen Sweatt

Top 17 scholars (magna cum laude)

