SOUTH PORTLAND – Jack Raymond Corcoran, 79, devoted husband to the late Margaret Corcoran, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in South Portland. Jack was born in Portland, Maine, on December 10, 1940, son of Gerald and Evelyn (Bakke) Corcoran. He grew up in East Deering, where he met his wife. Jack graduated from Portland High School in 1959 and always worked with automobiles. He was passionate about cars and racing and often took his family to the New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire. He and Peggy settled in Gorham, where they raised their boys. They attended all their soccer games and continued the tradition by watching their grandchildren play. They were their biggest fans and loved attending Trevor, Heather and Jimmy’s high school games. Jack was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Corcoran, and brother, Allan Corcoran. He leaves behind his sisters, Diane Hayes and Beth Gallant; son, James Corcoran (wife Amy), grandchildren, Trevor Corcoran (wife Brittany), Heather Dodge (husband Todd), James Corcoran II (wife Katie), great-grandchildren, Anderson Corcoran, Vivian Corcoran, Dominic Dodge and Vincent Dodge. Son, Timothy Corcoran (wife Lenora), grandchild, Esme, and loving nieces, Theresa, Chrissy, Cathy and Gina. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the South Portland Nursing Home for their attentive care to Jack. Please visit http://www.advantageportland.com to sign Jack’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous