POWNAL – The dearly departed, Matthew Leroy Chipman, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 31, 2020, his spirit lives on within his two beloved sons, Matthew and Sam Chipman. He is survived by his mother Carol Chipman, his brother Michael, and his sister Melissa. He is predeceased by his father Leroy Chipman, his grandparents Bill and Dede Foster and Dick and Harriet Curry. Matt had many great adventures and voyages along with accomplishing a great number of outstanding achievements in his life. He was most proud of his two sons with his ex-wife Amy Barnes Chipman. Matt was the Captain of his own ship in every sense of the way. He had a deep love for the sea and an undying passion to go lobstering. Matt enjoyed being in nature, hunting, fishing, canoeing, golfing, cutting trees and splitting firewood. He also enjoyed driving machinery of all kinds and he could rebuild anything. Matt created a wealth of unforgettable memories with his family and friends throughout the course of his life; he was an unforgettable man. He worked very hard in his time and in so doing created a legacy that will be passed on through his children. Matt was truly a one-of-a kind character that will be remembered through stories on and off the waterfront for generations to come. There will be a private service held on Sunday and a public ceremony held on the estate in Pownal, 112 Hallowell Rd at 12:00 PM. Any donations can be made to the Freeport Community Services in the name of Matt Chipman. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Matt’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

