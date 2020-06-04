AUBURN — Police said Thursday morning they are looking for a man involved in an altercation Wednesday night that resulted in the stabbing death of young man.

At a 9 a.m. news conference called at the scene of the stabbing on Hampshire Street in Auburn, police gave few details, but said they were looking for the man, they know who he is and that he was no threat to the public.

Police declined to give information on the victim except to say he was in his 40s, and said the investigation was ongoing.

Police and rescue crews went to Hampshire Street late Wednesday night after a man was reportedly stabbed.

Police who arrived in the area of 116 Hampshire St. at about 11:15 p.m. found a man bleeding from a chest wound and called for medics. He was being taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police fanned out across the neighborhood and were speaking with several potential witnesses at the scene across the street from Gowell’s Market.

According to a police statement, another man involved in the altercation left the scene on foot and police were attempting to locate him.

A driveway between apartment houses at 118 and 114 Hampshire St. was cordoned off with crime scene tape as police continued to collect evidence.

By midnight, an Auburn police detective was joining the investigation. No one had been charged in the stabbing, but investigators were still conducting interviews.

According to State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland, an autopsy will take place later today at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. Detectives from both agencies and the State Police Evidence Response Team will remain on scene throughout the day conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this case, should contact State Police at 624-7076 or Auburn Police 333-6650.

This story will be updated.

