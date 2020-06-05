Graduation

7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Wiscasset Speedway

From the valedictorian

“This is a great time to be grateful for what you have. You have to live life and take the opportunities that are presented to you because you don’t know when things will be taken away. In these times, it is important to stay safe. What you do can hinder somebody else.

“Yes, these times are hard. In your entirety of high school, you look forward to that senior year. But, we have to make the best of it. We can always say that we were able to graduate together, even if it is different.”

Kaitlyn Main

Top 5 scholars (cum laude)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: