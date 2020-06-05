Robert Louis Weber 1935 – 2020 LISBON FALLS – Robert Louis Weber, a longtime resident of Lisbon Falls, died at home surrounded by family on May 23, 2020. He was born in Yukon, Okla., on August 29, 1935, to Louis Weber and Leila-Mae Thornton-Weber. He was raised in the Coweta, Okla. area, living often on the family farm with his grandparents George Quail and Grace Mansfield. He graduated from Porter High School in 1953. Robert then joined the Wheat Harvest crew, riding a Combine Harvester from Oklahoma to the Canadian border. He enlisted with the Naval Air Group in 1954, US Navy. He went on to have a 30 year career, achieving E9 AFCM (Master Chief Aircraft Maintenance). He was stationed in many States and on many Carriers. He traveled abroad and was a Vietnam war veteran. He earned many Awards, Medals and Commendations. Robert was a member of the local American Legion. He retired from Brunswick Naval Air Station in 1983. In 1957 Robert traveled to Massachusetts to be in the wedding of a Navy friend, Donald Gurney, and met his future bride Joan A. Rumrill, also in the wedding. They were married in 1958 for nearly 62 years and had five children together. Lately, he had been an avid bowler at Yankee Lanes in Cooks Corner Brunswick. He enjoyed the summer lobster leagues! He worked many jobs after retirement, carpentry and construction with Ron Gagne and Ron Howe building many structures in the area. Robert also built Ships at Bath Iron Works. Robert sold life insurance for Franklin Life Insurance. When he was stationed at Cecil Field Naval Air Station he was the President of the Skeet Range. He was a 24 out of 24 shot. He was a life long game hunter and traveled North America hunting and fishing. Robert was an extremely successful and avid gardener. Robert is survived by his wife Joan of the home and loving daughters Joanne E. Jones of Florida, Karen S. Weber of Maine, and Carolyn Weber-Mooney of Fkorida; grandchildren Adriana West, Roberto Russo, Vittorio Russo, Alicia Weber, Brandi DiRenzo, Jacob and Tyler Wall; great-grandchildren Lucas and Lilli West, Abby Merrill, Justin Robert and Wesley Howe, Gabriel and Jovian Robert DiRenzo. Robert loved them all dearly and they loved him. Robert is also survived by brothers Dwight and Rickie Weber,Michael Cantrell, sisters Carolyn Waldren, Grace Arnell; and many nieces and nephews. He also had many life-long friends and neighbors-you know who you are. Robert was predeceased by his twin sons Ray and Roy; his brother Jack Weber, infant sister Victoria, sister Patricia Leighty and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Services will be held at Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Lisbon Falls, Me 04252. Sunday June 7, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Visitation. Service from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow from 3:30 p.m. at a family members home located at 24 Park St., Lisbon Maine. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to the: American Legion Coombs-Montford Post 158 10 Webster Rd. Lisbon, ME 04250

