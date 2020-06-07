SCARBOROUGH — In-person voting for the State Primary and Special Referendum Election in Scarborough will take place at Scarborough High School on 11 Municipal Drive on July 14, beginning at 7 a.m.

The town’s website has instructions on how to request an absentee ballot, should a resident prefer the option.

According to the Maine Bureau of Corporations, Elections & Commissions, residents should request their absenteeballot with enough time for it to go through the mail system.

“Absentee ballots may be requested in writing, by phone, online, or in person up to and including the day of the election, without specifying a reason,” says the Town of Scarborough’s website. “However, if you are asking to receive your ballot by mail, please request it early enough to allow for postal mail delivery time — both to receive it and return it (two to five days each way).”

Voters interested may call the Town Clerk’s office at 730-4020 or go online to request a ballot at www1.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/online-form.pl.

Tody Justice, the town clerk, said that absentee ballots are sent out around June 15. The town’s website says that any ballots requested after that date are sent out as soon as possible.

“Ballots must be returned to the municipal clerk no later than 8 pm on Election Day,” the town’s website states.

This election will include a School Budget Validation Referendum for Scarborough’s residents.

On June 3, The Town Council voted against an additional question on the ballot that was a non-binding expression of opinion, which states “I find the school budget adopted at the June 24 Town Council Meeting to be” too high, acceptable, or too low.

Councilors who did not support the addition said that often times, people would write additional comments on questions like these, making the ballot not count.

Councilor Peter Hayes, who had brought forward the motion, said that the question could provide clarity if the budget does not pass, but the question would make the ballot process more time-consuming.

