After being advised that it is not safe to rehearse or perform until the threat of COVID-19 can be controlled, the Maine Music Society board of directors canceled the entire 2020-21 season, including John Corrie’s final concert, “A Gala Farewell,” that was postponed to Sept. 27.

The directors made their decision based on a review of recent studies done regarding the virus and choral singing, and the response to recommendations by several national choral organizations.

The safety of the audience and chorale members is the society’s first concern.

Maine Music Society will find other ways to celebrate John Corrie’s 14 years of growth, fun and amazing music. Friends and patrons are welcome to send a personal note of thanks and best wishes to Corrie at this address: John Corrie, Maine Music Society, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

Members of the Maine Music Society Chorale are sharing music they love through the society’s Facebook page, accessible through the website, www.mainemusicsociety.org.

The society recently launched a weekly series called “Making Music Soar” using recommendations from Chorale and board members. The posts include information about the submitters and links to the performances. The society is also planning its third annual online auction to be held in November just in time for holiday shopping. The website can be checked in September for updated information.

