BIDDEFORD – Rebecca E. Bresette, 60, passed away on June 4, 2020, at her home.She was born in Windham on May 2, 1960, a daughter of the late Albert and Gloria (Clark) Bresette and will always be remembered for her love of birds and watching cooking shows.Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a brother- Robert Bresette.Rebecca is survived by her son- David Bresette of Brunswick; siblings- Albert Bresette of Windham, John Bresette of Portland, and Raymond Bresette of Portland, Gloria Kirlin of Portland, Cindy Phillips of Hollis, Doris Bresette of South Portland, and Kimberly LeClair of Portland; and a grandson- Daxon Bresette.A graveside service will be held on Thursday June 11 at 5 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, on Groveville Road in Buxton Center. Please be mindful of Phase 2 reopening restrictions and distancing.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous