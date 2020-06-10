On Friday, June 5, students and their families waited at bus stops across town as Phippsburg Elementary School staff boarded a bus decorated with balloons and a banner that read “PES Kids Rock”. The bus pulled up to each of its usual bus stops honking its horn while teachers waved pom-poms and blew bubbles, wishing students a good summer. Principal Sandra Gorsuch-Plummer said she handed out 115 freeze pops, according to a news release. Gorsuch-Plummer and her school staff used the event to connect with their students before sending them on summer break at a time where the school building had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“There were a few tears, but they were all from parents,” said Gorsuch-Plummer. While this has been such a struggle for both teachers and parents, I think this whole experience has brought us all closer together. I’m so glad that we did the bus parade. As I told my PES teachers, my heart is full.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Phippsburg Elementary School bus parade visits students on last day of school
-
American Journal
More Westbrook restaurants move outdoors, but financial concerns remain
-
Mainely Media
Residents weigh in during South Portland police forum
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Republicans expect to move convention to Fla. after dispute with N.C. over pandemic safeguards
-
Mainely Media
Virtual forum features District 29 primary candidates