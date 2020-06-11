State education officials, rather than local school boards, will determine if and when Maine students can return to classrooms this fall, the Maine Department of Education said Thursday.
In a draft framework for the return to schools released Thursday evening, the department said it will make a determination on reopening schools in consultation with officials from Maine Emergency Management and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local officials will be responsible for specifics, such as schedules and classroom configurations to accommodate social distancing guidelines, the proposal said.
The plan, released Thursday evening, will remain a draft “due to the unpredictable and constantly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation,” said Pender Makin, the commissioner of education.
The plan includes provisions for remote learning and remote instructional days, Makin said.
The plan includes considerations for physical health and safety; social, emotional, behavioral and mental health; guidelines for academic programs and student learning; and a common foundation for remote learning.
“We continue to be humbled by the resilience and innovation shown by educators, students and families across Maine during this emergency period,” Makin said.
Maine schools closed in March to control the spread of the coronavirus and the decision was eventually made for them to remain closed through the end of the academic year.
This story will be updated.
