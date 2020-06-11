A major hotelier with 11 Maine properties is still upset with Gov. Janet Mills’ guidelines for out-of-state visitors and has accused her of ignoring concerns and data presented to her suggesting they could operate safely without onerous restrictions.

“Despite all of the facts, research, and proven protocols we and others presented to you, they all seem to be ignored,” wrote Mark Walsh, vice president of Ocean Properties in a letter Wednesday. “After more than a month of trying to work together, it is clear that our thoughts, efforts and collective concerns from across our industry, and local chambers of commerce, were given no weight.”

Walsh said he hired a crisis management firm out of Virginia that reviewed available data, including infection trends from states like Massachusetts and New York, and provided an opinion that disagreed with the 14-day quarantine requirement. That data was not included in the letter.

Walsh’s letter echoed concerns raised this week by Hospitality Maine and others that the governor’s alternative to a 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors – allowing visitors to present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test – creates an undue burden on lodging facilities and may not be effective in halting the spread of the virus. Under the governor’s executive order, beginning July 1, Maine lodging facilities will be required to ask out-of-state visitors to sign a certificate indicating they have tested negative within 72 hours of their stay. They may be asked to provide proof.

“We explained in detail that having cumbersome, unproven and potentially illegal testing and health disclosure requirements is a disaster for Maine tourism, especially when you are trying to roll it out in the middle of June with 90 days left in the season,” he said. “Our visitors are taking their business elsewhere and may never return.”

Walsh also said exempting New Hampshire and Vermont residents from the 14-day quarantine or securing a negative test will not help since those states make up less than 6 percent of Maine’s overnight visitors, according to the Office of Tourism. Massachusetts and New York, where the pandemic is more severe, make up 35 percent of the state’s overnight tourists.

In his letter, Walsh pointed out that since March 15, nine Ocean Properties hotels in Maine have remained in operation for health care workers, first responders and others. No positive cases were reported by anyone who stayed. The same is true, he said, for all of his companies 125 properties throughout the country.

Walsh and another Maine hotelier, David Witham, already had written to Mills on June 1 about their concerns over the 14-day quarantine mandate but sent another letter after the governor’s announcement Monday about the alternative.

Mills has acknowledged the hardships faced by those in the tourism industry but has defended her position.

“Many Maine people are fearful that more visitors will increase the spread of the virus, while many small businesses are fearful that a lack of visitors will force them to permanently close their doors,” she said in a statement this week. “It is my hope that by creating layers of protection to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus this plan will protect public health, establish Maine as a safe place to visit, and allow tourists to come to Maine to support our small businesses.”

Sixteen other states have a 14-day quarantine policy for out-of-state visitors, although some of those apply only to visitors from certain states. Hawaii this week extended its quarantine mandate into July.

Alaska also has implemented the same negative testing alternative as Maine and other states are consider it.

Walsh, however, said the testing requirement has not been proven effective.

“I’m certain it is not your intention but the direct consequence of this policy will be the loss of tens of thousands of Maine jobs and the destruction of a large part of one of Maine’s most important industries,” he wrote. “Some will survive, but many will not. It will take years to recover.

“This is not a time to experiment with a, first of its kind, testing idea when both data and expected public health impacts demonstrate it will provide little if any benefit to protect public health in the face of COVID-19; there is too much at stake.”

