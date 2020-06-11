Carolyn (Tanguay) Morse Dixon, 82, passed peacefully in her longtime residence in Kennebunk, on May 30, 2020 in the care of her loving daughter, Kelly Morse.

She was born May 25, 1938 in Kennebunk, the daughter of Henry Urbaine Tanguay and Dorothy Elizabeth (Parenteau) Tanguay.

Carolyn had the loveliest voice and loved to sing all the time … when cooking, at weddings, at restaurants where she waitressed, outside around the campfire, doing housekeeping and my favorite, singing at the kitchen sink while we did dishes together. She would sing at holidays with all of us, myself, my brothers and sister and always, always sang Patsy Cline songs.

She loved to dance whether it would be tap (in her youth), jitterbug, waltz, square dance as well as freestyle.

Carolyn was a committed Catholic all her life and attended St. Martha’s (previously, St. Monica’s) in Kennebunk, and often volunteered to cook for weddings and funerals in their back kitchen.

Carolyn was the head cook at the Kennebunk elementary schools for more than 30 years. She catered with pleasure to the children who required special diets as their mom’s request. She was one of the world’s best cooks, my dad would say, and all family and friends agree, because we had home cooked dinners every night ready by 5 p.m. sharp when my dad arrived home from work.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Joseph Morse, Sr., married 33 years and their first son, Daniel Joseph Morse, Jr., who passed as a child at 2 years old and her second son, Brian Timothy Morse, who passed at the age of 54. Also predeceased by her second husband, Bob Dixon, married 26 years and stepdaughter Gwen Dixon.

Carolyn is survived by her brother Harold Joseph Tanguay, his wife MaryJane of Spokane, Washington, and her remaining three children, Kelly Marie Morse from Kennebunk, who cared for her for four years up until the hour she passed, Lisa Anne Morse of Cary, North Carolina, and Patrick James Morse of Tampa; her stepdaughter Glynis Dixon of Wells; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish/St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit Carolyn’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, www.bibbermemorial.com.

