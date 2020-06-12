SCARBOROUGH — Hospice of Southern Maine has partnered with Granite State College to offer HSM employees the opportunity to pursue higher education courses. Focused exclusively on providing adult students with supportive, high quality, and affordable programs, according to a press release, GSC is a leading public provider for online degree programs in New Hampshire and top-ranked among the nation’s best for “Best Online Degree Programs” by U.S. News and World Report.

The partnership with GSC will offer Hospice of Southern Maine employees the opportunity to pursue an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree online at a reduced tuition rate.

“Our employees are passionate about their jobs, and we’re excited to be able to offer an opportunity for them to continue to develop the dedication and knowledge they demonstrate every day,” said Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine. “We see this as a valuable investment in both the future of our employees as well as the ongoing wellbeing of our patients.”

Hospice of Southern Maine is a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide compassion, care, and comfort through end of life. Formed through a collaborative effort among York and Cumberland county leaders and health care providers, HSM organized in 2001 and began providing direct patient services in 2004. Today, HSM cares for more than 1,600 patients annually, at the patient’s home, current care facility, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, an 18-bed inpatient facility in Scarborough. HSM admits patients with a variety of diagnoses, including Alzheimer’s; heart, lung, and kidney diseases; stroke; Lou Gehrig’s disease; and cancer. Care is patient-centered with family support and provided by a comprehensive interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, social workers, aides, chaplains, grief counselors, and volunteers. Hospice of Southern Maine is a nonprofit 501(c)3, Medicare certified state licensed agency, and the largest independent provider of hospice services in Southern Maine. To learn more, visit www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org]www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

