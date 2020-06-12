Cooper Coach of Year

Bonny Eagle High School teacher and varsity football coach Kevin Cooper has been named 2019 Coach of the Year by the Maine State Football Coaches Association.

Cooper has coached the Bonny Eagle Scots football team to seven state titles.

Town office open

The Standish town office is now open by appointment only. It is requested that visitors arrive on time for their appointment, bring a pen and wear a face mask. To make an appointment call 642-3461.

Memorial Beach

Rich Memorial Beach is open to Standish residents with a seasonal membership or a day pass this weekend and daily beginning June 20. Social distancing and other CDC policies will be observed at the beach until further notice. For more information or to purchase a seasonal membership or day pass, visit standishrec.com.

Athletic fields

Town athletic fields are now open to individuals and small groups. Team practices and games are still prohibited until further notice.

