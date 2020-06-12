On the set of The Dave Astor Show on March 17, 1962, South Portland High School students, including Bonnie Tibbetts, pose in front of the camera.

The Dave Astor Show aired on WCSH, Portland’s NBC affiliate, from 1956 through 1971. Originally titled “For Teenagers Only,” Astor’s program was first broadcast on WGAN (now WGME). It moved to WCSH by 1963.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

