BRISTOL — The Pemaquid Art Gallery will remain closed this summer due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gallery, located at Lighthouse Park in Bristol, plans to present opportunities to view and purchase art from the gallery’s artists online at pemaquidartgallery.com.

Gallery members live in Lincoln County and are celebrating their 92nd year of painting and displaying art in the area. Though the building is closed, the website gallery is open and ready for visitors. The artists are planning several outdoor events where social distancing can be maintained. Events include weekend outdoor tent sales at the gallery site and plein-air painting sessions at Lighthouse Park.

The Pemaquid Group of Artists regrets having to take this step, but in the interest of good health, considers it the wise thing to do. Visit the gallery website at pemaquidartgallery.com to view art and to learn about planned summer outdoor events.

