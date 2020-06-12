COLLEGES

New Jersey Institute of Technology is switching conferences, joining America East and leaving the Atlantic Sun.

America East announced its board of presidents has unanimously voted to give NJIT full membership, effective July 1.

NJIT will become America East’s 10th member and move into a league that is a more natural geographic fit, with schools ranging from Maine to Maryland-Baltimore County. The Newark-based school has been competing in NCAA Division I since 2006. It sponsors 16 varsity sports.

The Highlanders have been in the Atlantic Sun since 2015. The northernmost member other than NJIT is Liberty in Virginia.

• The University of Houston is suspending all voluntary workouts for its athletes after six tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms.

The school said the athletes, who were not identified, have been placed in isolation, and medical staff is conducting contact-tracing procedures.

ITALY: Soccer finally resumed in Italy in a surreal atmosphere as Juventus played to a scoreless draw against 10-man AC Milan but reached the Italian Cup final on the away goals rule.

The first leg finished 1-1 in Milan before the coronavirus forced the season to be suspended on March 9.

Napoli hosts Inter Milan in the other semifinal second leg on Saturday.

The final will be on Wednesday in Rome.

Juventus dominated, but Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty and quality was clearly lacking in both teams following the lengthy hiatus.

