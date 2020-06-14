PALMETTO, Fla. – Gordon H. Corkum, 77, passed on May 26, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Palmetto, Fla., surrounded by his wife and daughters. Gordon was born in Portland on Aug. 5, 1942, the son of Harold and Viola Corkum. He grew up in Westbrook, graduating from high school there in 1960. He was a graduate of Northeastern Business College in Portland. He joined the U.S. Army and served for three years. He married his high school sweetheart, Dianne Hansen Corkum, and they were married for for 57 years. Gordon worked at Columbia Markets upon returning from the service. He then continued on to become controller at Scarborough Downs and then business manager of the Maine Mariners Hockey Team for eight years. He also worked at the Portland Press Herald where he was involved with the Bruce Roberts Santa Fund and worked tirelessly every Christmas season to make sure every child received a gift that would put a smile on their face. He and Dianne have resided in Palmetto, Fla. for the past seven years. He enjoyed carpentry, spending time at hunting camp, and most of all, time with his family. Gordon is survived by his wife, Dianne M. Corkum; his daughters, Karen Thompson of Scarborough, Kimberly Corkum of Westbrook, and Krista Corkum of Westbrook; his brother, Harold Corkum of Westbrook, his sister, Joyce Corkum Logan of Windham; five grandchildren, Caitlin, Brianna, Casey, Brent and Cassandra; and five great-grandchildren. The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date.

