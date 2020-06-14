PORTLAND – James Michael Gendron, passed away June 4, 2020, the beloved son of J. Daniel Gendron (Diane) of Boone, N.C. and M. Theresa Tighe O’Brien of Saco.In addition, Mr. Gendron is survived by a sister, Julianne Costa (Kevin) of NYC, brothers, Dan Gendron of Brighton, Mass.,Matt Gendron of NYC and Patrick Gendron of Brighton, Mass.; a nephew J.Tighe Costa and a niece Allison Costa of NYC; as well as aunt, Paulette Burbank (Wayne) of Kennebunkport, uncle, Michael Gendron of Florida, aunt, Susan Gendron of Sanford; and many great cousins.Mr. Gendron was predeceased by grandparents, John and Mary Tighe and Albert and Hazel Gendron.He was lovingly cared for by staff at Creative Works, his housemates, Ben and Luc and his many friends throughout their programs.Mr. Gendron was a proud former employee of Riverworks, Biddeford; KMart, Scarborough; and Men’s Warehouse, South Portland.James loved going to restaurants, plays, movies, bowling and dances. He enthusiastically embraced any opportunity to socialize.When he was born, the advances in medicine did not extend to Down Syndrome. Despite this, he lived a complete and very happy life–many thanks to all who made it possible.A celebration of his life will take place when it is safely possible. Until then, please share your memories at http://www.memories.net/page/6073/james-gendronDonations in memory of James Gendron:Creative Works10 Speirs St.Westbrook, ME 04092 or http://www.beingcreativeworks.org/donate

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous