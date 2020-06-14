WINDHAM – Joan V. Murphy, 90, a long time Windham resident who was residing in Westbrook, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on July 8, 1929 in New Jersey, a daughter of Olive (Ravekes) and Lester Van Saun. For many years, she worked as a clerk in New Jersey. A poet, Joan published a book of poems called Maine Musings. Her husband, James Murphy, passed away on July 13, 2003. Surviving Joan are members of her extended family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 12 p.m. at Arlington Cemetery, Windham. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, Maine. To express condolences and to participate in Mrs. Murphy’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

