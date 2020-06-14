CAPE ELIZABETH – June Holmes, a resident of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, after a long battle with cancer on Friday, June 12, 2020. June was born in Portland on June 18, 1952, the second of four children.She is predeceased by her mother, Phyllis; and brother, Peter. She is survived by her father, Antonio; and her siblings, Jean and Tony. She is the beloved mother of Jacob Cox and Emily Holmes. She loved her grandchildren, Tristan Johnson and Estella Holmes; her nieces, nephews; and her many grandnieces and nephews. Born and raised in Cape Elizabeth, June had an artistic and creative flair. She graduated from the Maine School of Art with a degree in fine arts majoring in sculpture. She was an accomplished seamstress who designed her own wardrobe collection as well as hats using natural fabrics with a unique pattern. She also designed and made a series of clothe dolls. She enjoyed traveling and travelled to many places to study art, including Russia. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed sailing, skiing, and hiking. She was an award-winning swimmer. For the last 22 years June worked at Macys as a cosmetics counter manager who was loved by both her clients and coworkers. June’s family would like to thank the Maine Medical Center Cancer Institute and the Gosnell House for their wonderful and caring staff who made June’s battle so much easier. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of June’s life at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, and for her funeral service on Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Cemetery, Portland. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gosnell House11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough, ME 04107

