SOUTH PORTLAND – Lolita Joan Ball, 90, long time resident of South Portland, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the South Portland Nursing Home.Lolita was born in Arvida, Quebec, Canada on Oct. 20, 1929, the daughter of the late Rexford A. and Mary J. (MacAskill) Ball. She moved to Lunenburg, Vt. with her parents in 1936.She graduated from Lancaster Academy in Lancaster, N.H. in the class of 1948; Elliot Hospital School of Nursing in the class of 1951, St. Anslem College in 1954 with a BSN, and earned three certificates in Operating Room Management, Psychiatry, and Communicable Diseases.Lolita worked full time up until her retirement in February of 1992. Her professional work included, OB/GYN, Med/Surg, VNA, teaching Med/Surg and OR technique. The last 21 years of her career she worked at Maine Medical Center in Portland; Special Care Unit 1971-1976, Acute Dialysis Unit 1976- 1992, and taught Home Hemodialysis and Home Peritoneal Dialysis to patients and families.She was a longtime communicant of Holy Cross Church in South Portland and enjoyed participating in several ministries and singing in the choir, Grand Regent for Catholic Daughters, and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, past board member for the Cape Elizabeth Home, member of the College Club of Portland, a member of the Holy Cross Parish Nurse Team, and she served as a commissioner at the South Portland Housing Authority.Lolita loved her friends, and relatives, she enjoyed music, reading, drawing, painting, swimming, modest travel, kite flying, and the eternal quest for the “perfect martini”. She also had a great love for animals, especially her Chihuahua “Chili Pepe”, he was her friend and constant companion.Lolita was an only child who never married. She is survived by two cousins, Raulin Amy of Dolgeville, N.Y. and Charlotte Haymen of Bell’s Corner, Ontario; 13 first cousins once removed. Lolita touched many lives and had more friends than can be named.Visiting hours will be held on June 17, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine, prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Due to restrictions mandated by the Governor, attendees are requested to wear a mask to all services. Attendance limitations may be in place to meet state mandates. To view Lolita’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Lolita’s memory to:South Portland Meals on Wheels310 BroadwaySouth Portland, ME 04106

