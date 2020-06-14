AUTO RACING

Chase Briscoe survived two late cautions and a frantic overtime finish to prevail in an Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway – while adding to a nightmarish weekend for Noah Gragson, who saw a huge lead slip away in the final laps for the second consecutive day.

Briscoe was without crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley, all of whom began serving four-race suspensions for a safety violation that happened Saturday. Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli filled in as his crew chief.

Gragson had the lead until a late spin by Austin Cindric set up the first of two overtime finishes. Gragson finished fifth, getting passed by Cindric, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger.

TRUCKS: Kyle Busch ended a rare two-race winless streak as he led 82 of 134 laps in a dominant victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday night.

It was his 58th career win on the circuit and his eighth victory in his last 10 trucks starts.

Busch hasn’t gone winless in three consecutive trucks starts since 2017.

SOCCER

Playing a home game, but not at its famed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid resumed its campaign with a 3-1 win over Eibar.

Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo each scored a goal as Madrid won the game at the club’s training center while major renovation work takes place at the 80,000-capacity Bernabeu, about 6 miles away.

Eden Hazard, who had been expected to miss the rest of the season because of a foot injury sustained before the coronavirus pandemic, thrived on his return and set up two goals. There were no fans at the 6,000-capacity Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, which is used mostly by Madrid’s “B” team.

GERMANY: Leverkusen boosted its Champions League hopes while extending Schalke’s lengthy winless run in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw.

Leverkusen moved up to fourth place – the final spot for Champions League qualification. Leverkusen is a point ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach with three matches remaining.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner sustained serious injuries when he and a passenger on a jet ski crashed into the side of a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

According to a police report, Koerner and Cole Coffin were hurt at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Coffin was taken to a hospital by aircraft. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Koerner was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Tyler Ankrum was second, and Ross Chastain held off Chase Elliott for third.

