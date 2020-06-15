The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce’s fifth annual LAUNCH! Maritime Festival continues with the traditional Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday.

The blessing, officiated by the Rev. Andrew D’Angio-White of St. David’s Episcopal Church, has been the maritime festival’s most poignant moment — an anchor event that can be modified and continued during this week when all other activities have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions.

The Chamber will host the LAUNCH! Blessing of the Fleet at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 21, at the Cape Porpoise Harbor Pier, rain or shine.

The service, held in remembrance of Captain Arnold “Joe” Nickerson IV who was lost at sea earlier this year, is open to all via Facebook live (Go Kennebunks Chamber page) and to the first 50 visitors to register via GoKennebunks.com, restricted due to COVID-19 distancing guidance. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and respect the six-foot distance between guests at the service.

