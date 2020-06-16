BRUNSWICK – G. Cameron Smith, 84, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick after a long illness. He was born on Feb. 8, 1936, in Portland and developed a passion for performance and music that would define his life. After graduating from Bowdoin College in 1958, he attended Harvard University, studying composition and performance. His early career was spent as a classical music radio DJ, and he and wife Peggy welcomed three children in short order. He conducted the resident chapel choir on the Topsham SAGE base in the 1960’s, moving to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick as Music Director in 1970 – a position that he held for decades, until his retirement in 2011. He was a prolific composer, writing original songs, liturgical music and arrangements of standard hymns. His musical style was emotionally compelling and instantly recognizable.An early soccer devotee, he introduced neighborhood families to the sport, which grew over the years to involve kids from neighboring towns at regular and surprisingly competitive weekend games.He directed the Brunswick Choral Society for many years, presiding over its transition from strictly choral music to producer of annual Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. Together with Pat and Priscilla Montgomery, he created a powerhouse community theatre organization that attracted top talent from throughout the state for many years. His performances of G&S comic roles were unequalled, and he appeared with the Maine State Music Theatre, as well.He is fondly and gratefully remembered for his talent, humor, and for encouraging and mentoring generations of performers as they created something of a cultural Camelot in Brunswick, Maine.He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Gerald Smith, mother, Ida (White) and sister, Joan (Smith) Beaulieu. He is survived by his brother, David, wife Peggy; three children, Laurie (Lemley), The Rev. Canon Lisa (Fry) and Peter; and grandchildren Alexander Lemley, Zoë Fry and Thomas Smith.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous