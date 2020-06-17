The towns of Gray and New Gloucester have approved SAD 15’s $28,245,284 budget for the next school year, sending it to a validation vote in the towns July 14.

The proposed budget is up 1.6% over the current budget of $27.8 million. The warrant also includes a $195,076 budget for the Gray-New Gloucester’s adult education program.

The proposed local contribution from the towns, which is raised through taxes, is $16,038,481. New Gloucester’s expected contribution is $5,699,032, a $41,249 decrease from the current fiscal year. Gray’s expected contribution is $10,339,449, a $29,238 decrease from the current fiscal year.

