The towns of Gray and New Gloucester have approved SAD 15’s $28,245,284 budget for the next school year, sending it to a validation vote in the towns July 14.
The proposed budget is up 1.6% over the current budget of $27.8 million. The warrant also includes a $195,076 budget for the Gray-New Gloucester’s adult education program.
The proposed local contribution from the towns, which is raised through taxes, is $16,038,481. New Gloucester’s expected contribution is $5,699,032, a $41,249 decrease from the current fiscal year. Gray’s expected contribution is $10,339,449, a $29,238 decrease from the current fiscal year.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Citizens protest Hancock County Sheriff’s request for riot gear
-
Nation & World
Trump asked China’s Xi to help him win reelection, according to Bolton book
-
Sports
Source: MLB commissioner, union leader meet in Arizona trying to restart negotiations
-
Lakes Region Weekly
$28.2M SAD 15 budget ready for validation vote
-
News
Biddeford council supports zoning for new courthouse