WESTBROOK — Ten Springbrook Center residents have died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the nursing facility.

Five deaths had been reported as of May 27.

Thirty-eight residents and 20 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, Lori Mayer said, which is one more positive case among residents and two among staff over the previous week.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19, especially the families of the 10 residents that have passed away,” Mayer said.

All patients, residents and staff at the facility are tested, she said.

“This week, we completed our second round of testing of patients and residents, and our fourth round of testing all staff,” she said.

Springbrook Center at 300 Spring St. is home to 97 senior citizens and has 165 employees. It provides post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation and long-term and respite care services.

“We are working round the clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible. We are doing everything in our power – and everything medical experts know as of at this time – to protect our patients, residents and employees,” Mayer said.

Springbrook has had safety measures to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus in effect since the beginning of the pandemic. “It’s difficult because of community spread. Regardless of how well a facility doing, there is always that chance of it spreading, which can create devastation,” City Health Officer Andrew Turcotte said in a recent interview.

